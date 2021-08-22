Weather Forecast For Cortlandt Manor
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
