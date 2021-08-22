Cancel
Citronelle, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Citronelle

Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bZOoi1f00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

