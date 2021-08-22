Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cold Spring, MN

Weather Forecast For Cold Spring

Posted by 
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bZOogGD00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Cold Spring, MN
58
Followers
543
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cold Spring, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Cold Spring, MNPosted by
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Cold Spring

(COLD SPRING, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cold Spring. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Cold Spring, MNPosted by
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Cold Spring — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COLD SPRING, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cold Spring. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy