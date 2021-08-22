Weather Forecast For Genoa City
GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
