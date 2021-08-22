Cancel
Lyman, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Lyman

Lyman (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LYMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bZOoY9H00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Lyman

(LYMAN, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lyman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

