Troy, IL

Troy Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Troy (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TROY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bZOoXGY00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Troy (IL) Weather Channel

Troy, IL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

