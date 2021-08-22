Cumberland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
