Cumberland, WI

Cumberland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cumberland (WI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bZOoVV600

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

