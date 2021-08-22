4-Day Weather Forecast For Galena
GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
