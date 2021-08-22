Weiser Weather Forecast

WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Patchy Smoke High 84 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 23 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.