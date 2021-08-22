Cancel
Weiser, ID

Weiser Weather Forecast

Weiser (ID) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bZOoQ5T00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

