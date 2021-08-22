Cancel
Clifton Springs, NY

Sunday rain in Clifton Springs meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Clifton Springs (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY) Sunday is set to be rainy in Clifton Springs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bZOoPCk00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

