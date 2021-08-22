Cancel
Coushatta, LA

Weather Forecast For Coushatta

Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

COUSHATTA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bZOoOZF00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

