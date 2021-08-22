Cancel
Sunbury, OH

Sunbury Weather Forecast

Sunbury (OH) Weather Channel
SUNBURY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bZOoIGt00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

