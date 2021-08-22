The Frame Building’s Office Conversion Progresses at 541 West 21st Street in West Chelsea, Manhattan. Renovation work is progressing on The Frame Building, an eight-story commercial building at 541 West 21st Street in West Chelsea. Designed by Mancini Duffy and Pizzacora and developed by Higher Ground Development, the project involves the complete gutting and office conversion of the 65,000-square-foot former warehouse as well as a full façade replacement. The 106-year-old structure stands directly adjacent to Foster + Partners‘ 551 West 21st Street and had previously served as a storage facility and art gallery. Erbo Properties LLC is the owner, JLL is the brokerage, and Cauldwell Wingate is tasked with the new construction on the property, which is located by the corner of West 21st Street and West Street.