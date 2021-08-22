Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

541 West 21st Street

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 6 days ago

The Frame Building’s Office Conversion Progresses at 541 West 21st Street in West Chelsea, Manhattan. Renovation work is progressing on The Frame Building, an eight-story commercial building at 541 West 21st Street in West Chelsea. Designed by Mancini Duffy and Pizzacora and developed by Higher Ground Development, the project involves the complete gutting and office conversion of the 65,000-square-foot former warehouse as well as a full façade replacement. The 106-year-old structure stands directly adjacent to Foster + Partners‘ 551 West 21st Street and had previously served as a storage facility and art gallery. Erbo Properties LLC is the owner, JLL is the brokerage, and Cauldwell Wingate is tasked with the new construction on the property, which is located by the corner of West 21st Street and West Street.

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
City
Chelsea, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Art Museum#Commercial Property#The Frame Building#Higher Ground Development#Foster Partners#Erbo Properties Llc#Jll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy