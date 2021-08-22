Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The more children know of the natural world, the more they’ll want to protect it | Lucy Jones and Kenneth Greenway

By Lucy Jones and Kenneth Greenway
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsFfI_0bZOoEjz00
Pupils at a forest school in the grounds of St Mary’s primary school, Stockport. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

When the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report was published in early August, it confirmed what was already being made increasingly obvious by 2021’s extreme weather events: the burning of fossil fuels is “choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk”.

While the report’s main headlines weren’t news to many – especially climate scientists, who have been sounding the alarm for decades, and the fossil fuel industry, which has spent billions obscuring the truth about climate change – one cohort in the UK was mostly able to continue with their days unaware of its implications: young children.

David Sobel, the American environmental educator, has a maxim: no environmental tragedies before fourth grade (in the US, when a child is nine or 10). Is this realistic today in a rapidly heating world? How parents talk to their own children about the Earth crisis will be child dependent, age dependent and location dependent. Of course as children go to school and become more aware, questions will be asked, and any fears and emotions should be acknowledged and explored, rather than brushed under the carpet. Parents and adults spending time with children can model living lightly and encourage responsible ecological behaviours from the earliest ages.

But, as advocates of engaging with the rest of nature and as the parents of young children, we would argue that the one positive action we should all be able to take and work towards is to give all children opportunities to spend time in restorative natural environments and to find wonder and awe in the living world.

Scientific evidence is now proving what many have always known, that contact and connection with the natural world improves health and wellbeing . ​​Children who spend more time in nature are less likely to have mental health problems in later life. Being in natural environments is associated with positive outcomes, from more creative play and social and cognitive development to enhanced immune function and better psychological health. We recover from stress more completely and quickly in a natural environment than in a built environment.

As the vast majority of people in the UK live in urban areas, where stress-related illnesses are on the rise, a relationship with restorative places will become ever more crucial. Children born today, who could be looking at a 3C rise in temperature in their lifetime if the trajectory based on current policies continues, will need as many restorative and resilient natural environments as possible to recover from the stresses of an increasingly perilous world.

Evidence shows that spending time in natural environments as a child is the key determining factor in a continuing relationship with them, and has all the associated benefits. It is also linked with later pro-environmental behaviours. We can only love what we know, and we can only protect what we love. Giving children the chance to know the seasons, watch migratory birds and learn about the rhythms of more than human worlds is an antidote to “ shifting baseline syndrome ”. If a child can’t recognise a swift, how will they know if it doesn’t make it back one year?

There are aspects, too, that are harder to measure. Beauty, for instance, delight, make-believe, freedom. Outside, even in the most urban areas, there is magic in the cracks of a pavement and wonder on a walk around the block.

A child can be nurtured by a particular tree in a park, or a dandelion on a street corner, or the snails on urban road verges that have been left to grow wild. Empathy for other species can then be nurtured, too, in a kind of symbiotic reciprocity. Crucially, giving children the chance to know they are part of a vast and complex matrix of life and that we only breathe and eat because of plants and insects and the sun and rain, roots young minds to the land and encourages a care ethic with other beings.

There is, of course, a problem. Most children in the UK are living at the forefront of the nature crisis, and suffer from the quiet deprivation of the health and wellbeing benefits. Three-quarters of children spend less leisure time outside than prisoners. Four out of five do not have an adequate connection with the natural world, according to the wildlife charity RSPB. The national curriculum does not allow for enough time spent outside having direct experience of our wider ecologies, and schools and teachers are not supported or resourced to give children sufficient opportunities to learn and play in wilder areas. Millions don’t live within walking distance of a green space.

In London, 98% of schools are in areas that exceed World Health Organization limits on toxic air pollution . In Tower Hamlets, children have up to 10% less lung capacity than the national average. Cars dominate; children can’t play safely on the streets. This is a public health injustice. Time spent in nature is not a luxury or amenity. The scientific evidence shows us now, clearly, that we require natural environments for our health. Access to nature has even been found to provide a buffer to life stresses in vulnerable children.

No one knows how the climate crisis will end, and whether the IPCC report will catalyse the urgent and rapid change that is needed. But we do know this: children need the life-giving, stress-relieving, kin-making, awe-inducing, wonder-sparking experiences of the natural world. Letting our youngest citizens love the world and know the world, run through long grass until their heart beats like a drum, climb a tree and become a bird or a squirrel, paddle in rivers looking for minnows, spend time in areas free from harmful air and noise pollution, knowing that they are part of the Earth, is the very least we can do for them today.

  • Lucy Jones and Kenneth Greenway are co-authors of The Nature Seed: How to Raise Adventurous and Nurturing Kids, published on 26 August

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Environment#Un#Un#American#The Wildlife Charity Rspb#World Health Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
ImmigrationThe Guardian

US takes 34 unaccompanied Afghan children into custody after airlift

About three dozen unaccompanied Afghan children have been placed in US government custody after being evacuated from Afghanistan during the hurried withdrawal in recent weeks, US officials told Reuters. The children arrived at the Kabul airport without a parent or legal guardian and were referred to the US Department of...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Experience: I was attacked by two sharks at once

It was a warm winter’s day in South Africa and I planned to go surfing at Nahoon Reef. I was 15 and had just finished my first day back at school after the winter break. The reef is famous among surfers for its powerful waves and popularity with sharks. If you see lots of birds diving into the reef or notice a strong fishy smell in the air, you should not surf there.
SocietyPosted by
InsideHook

When Society Collapses, You’ll Want to Live In These Five Places

There’s a good reason billionaires are moving to New Zealand — if we reach end-of-times, it’s essentially one of five places that you could possibly eke out a semi-normal existence. That’s the conclusion reached by researchers Nick King and Aled Jones in the science journal Sustainability. Their study, “An Analysis...
Environmentwholefoodsmagazine.com

Code Red for Humanity

On August 9, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a 3,000-page report that experts says offers an “unprecedented degree of clarity” about the future of our planet. Hundreds of top scientists contributed to the report, and called it a “code red for humanity.”. IPCC pointed out...
KidsWTOK-TV

Some parents want more urgency in getting vaccine authorized for children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children under the age of 12 are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Some parents and pediatricians take issue with that. They want to see more urgency to get a vaccine authorized as the Delta variant surges and kids head back to class.
WorldBBC

Covid: Hotel thought prom-goers had negative tests before spike

The manager of a hotel at the centre of a school prom Covid spike says he was assured everyone had passed a lateral flow test before attending the event. More than 50 positive cases have been linked to the party at the Cwrt Bleddyn hotel near Usk in Monmouthshire. Manager...
CancerBBC

Dorset mum protests over promotion of brain cancer awareness

The mother of a teenager who died of cancer has accused the government of failing to promote awareness of brain tumours in children. David Langton-Gilks, from Fontmell Magna in Dorset, died after a five year battle with brain cancer. His mother Sacha has led a decade-long awareness campaign but said...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

How a leading UK climate scientist works overtime to inform royals and festivalgoers about state of the planet

Sets at Glastonbury, a private audience with Prince Charles, collaborations with rock bands. It may sound like the life of a celebrity, but this is actually the work of one of Britain’s most eminent climate researchers.Prof Richard Betts, who is currently based at the Met Office and the University of Exeter, has been a climate scientist for almost 30 years. In that time, he has published more than 100 scientific papers on topics ranging from Amazon forest dieback to the decline of the world’s glaciers and rivers.He has also played key roles in the assessments produced by the UN’s Intergovernmental...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu.

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu. After a three-hour delay caused by a security warning Wednesday, China stole Kamala Harris’ thunder in Vietnam with a surprise gift of 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to its maritime neighbor, exceeding the 1 million dose pledge the US Vice President intended to make in Hanoi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy