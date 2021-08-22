Cancel
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

West Grove (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(WEST. GROVE, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in West. Grove Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bZOnkku00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Grove (PA) Weather Channel

West Grove (PA) Weather Channel

West Grove, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

