Graceville, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Graceville

Graceville (FL) Weather Channel
Graceville (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(GRACEVILLE, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Graceville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Graceville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bZOnch600

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

