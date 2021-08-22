4-Day Weather Forecast For Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
