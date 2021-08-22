Cancel
Maggie Valley, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Maggie Valley

Maggie Valley (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bZOnThR00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

