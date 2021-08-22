Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Work from Paradise: The Professional’s Travel Guide to the Best Resort Packages

By John Scott Lewinski
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eE9w9_0bZOnLsr00

COVID-19 changed the travel world in countless ways. Some alterations will fade faster, like quarantines and resort lockdowns, while others will linger in some form, including hand sanitizer and face mask use, for quite some time. Still, a few more welcome additions show no signs of going anywhere — such as the idea of working from paradise.

As infections increased during the height of the pandemic, major cities shut down and for those who could, working from home became commonplace. Free-wheeling professionals of means discovered they could escape hot zones while knocking down banker’s hours just about anywhere they chose. As long as they got the day’s tasks done to their boss’s satisfaction, “ working from home ” could be “working from a beach chair .”

Meanwhile, hotels and resorts throughout Asia, along the Pacific Rim, and around the world emerged from total inactivity to partial capacity. These venues looked for ways to raise revenue quickly, while many tourists proved slow to leave home or brave the airlines.

Where to Work from Paradise

Reaching out to life’s more adventurous workers, destinations created extended stay packages for guests to take care of business by day and enjoy amenities after-hours. Including everything from improved cleaning procedures to enhanced Wi-Fi and shipping services, the hotels brought in COVID-weary pros looking to rejuvenate without disrupting their daily business routine.

1. Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7ow6_0bZOnLsr00

The Shangri-La Group operates more than 100 hotels and resorts throughout Asia. Senior Vice President Pippa Williamson said Shangri-La Group implemented their “work from hotel” programs as an essential way to serve consumers.

For example, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong offers the Residential Privileges long-stay for guests booking a minimum of 14 consecutive nights at $219 per day. Each booked guest room provides a full-size writing desk and access to the hotel’s business center for printing, copying, and teleconferencing, and more capabilities. The package also includes:

  • Daily buffet breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi
  • 15% discount on business center services
  • 30% discount on minibar food and beverage items
  • 30% discount on laundry or dry cleaning services
  • 20% discount on food and beverage at the hotel’s many restaurants and bars
  • 20% off spa services

“The ‘work from hotel’ programs give a much-needed sanctuary to many,” Williamson says. “We find that our guests seek to escape to paradise to clear their minds and reset, while others have embraced the ‘work from home’ trend and have chosen to work remotely.”

2. Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQjlZ_0bZOnLsr00

Pueblo Bonito in Cabo San Lucas offers more than 201 suites, the Armonia Spa, and access to the world-class Quivira Golf Club (designed by “The Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus himself).

According to Enrique Gandara, vice president of sales and marketing for Pueblo Bonito Golf and Spa Resorts, the Productive in Paradise package offers office and IT support, enhanced Wi-Fi, scanners, printers, and photocopying services. Shipping and receiving options are also available through DHL and Federal Express. The guest maintains access to the resort’s other amenities, including restaurants, beach access, complimentary parking, laundry, and dry-cleaning services.

3. Fullerton Hotels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zqso_0bZOnLsr00

Both the Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore offer guests “day use rooms” with high-speed Wi-Fi and coffee or tea service as part of the Work from Fullerton service. After work, participants can unwind with a workout in the gym or go for a swim in the infinity pool before heading home. The Fullerton program includes a $50 dining credit in the room package for use throughout the given hotel.

Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, general manager of The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts, explained the properties saw an immediate demand from corporates looking for a safe and comfortable environment to integrate work and leisure.

“We have received very positive and consistent demand,” Viterale told us. “Instead of having to make arrangements to organize an overnight stay, our ‘Work from Fullerton’ guests enjoy the flexibility of spending the day in the hotel to utilize the amenities before returning home to be with their family.”

4. Banyan Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arHlb_0bZOnLsr00

The Banyan Tree Group owns hotels and resorts internationally, with multiple stops available in China, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Adrien Lahoussaye, head of content and innovation, described their Banyan Tree Habitat program as a way to live, work and travel via long-term stays at properties in more than 30 destinations around the world.

“At this point, given the growing success of the program, we are no longer seeing Habitat as a solution to a low-demand period, but instead as an offer to emerging travelers’ needs that are here to stay,” Lahoussaye says. “We are constantly and rapidly refining the program based on guests’ feedback in an agile way, including more convenient remote work stations, new equipment, travel guides, etc.”

5. Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmHkB_0bZOnLsr00

A newer development build along the more remote East Cape of the lower Baja Peninsula, Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas will continue to offer its Private Retreats program for extended, live-in stays through December 1, 2021

Visitors must book for a minimum stay of seven nights. They’ll enjoy:

  • Round-trip transportation between Los Cabos International Airport and the Resort once per stay
  • Daily breakfast for up to two guests per bedroom
  • Exclusive dinner with a private chef, served in their villa or residence or on the East Cape Beach, for two guests per bedroom once per stay.
  • After-dinner beach bonfire with desserts and drinks for two guests per bedroom once per stay
  • Access to the services of a Personal Residential Assistant
Of course, the tricky part might be getting any work down with the Costa Palmas Golf Course on the property.

6. COMO Hotels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBDwI_0bZOnLsr00

COMO Hotels and Resorts specializes in luxury spots and operates on a global scale. Khumar Askerova, cluster director of sales and marketing for COMO’s resorts in the Maldives, reported he started seeing guests seeking extended stays with a minimum of 30 days as outbound travel slowed.

“With every new announcement on further lockdowns and restrictions, there came more requests for ‘stay and work remote,’” Askerova explains. “These offers have remained in continuous demand. Requests for long-stay offers were primarily coming from the U.K. and U.S. markets, particularly from families with children looking for a beautiful remote destination where they can also maintain online learning while parents work remotely.”

COMO is considering keeping its long-term stay and working guest programs in place like their international competitors even as the pandemic wanes because times remain uncertain.

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guides#Hotels#Restaurants#Covid#Shangri La Group#Daily Buffet Breakfast#Quivira Golf Club#Productive#Dhl#Federal Express#Fullerton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Taste Of Home

What Hotel Buffets Look Like Now, Since the Beginning of the Pandemic

Plated meals, increased reliance on waitstaff and higher costs may become the new normal for this popular hotel staple. “Across the hotel industry, guests will find that breakfast buffets of the past are not yet back to what they were pre-pandemic,” says Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “There’s a chance they might stay that way. Over the past year and a half, consumer expectations have changed, and many no longer expect hotels to have vast buffet spreads. Reduced breakfast offerings with high-quality food and beverage choices that satisfy guest’s preferences are the new norm.”
Public Healthjohnnyjet.com

COVID Vaccine Card Tips Travelers Should Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of the best parts about running a website and publishing travel content is developing relationships with readers and getting real-world tips from travelers like all of you. I always appreciate your feedback and stories about your experiences. Reader Martha wrote in yesterday with some feedback and tips of her own after reading this piece: The Ultimate Guide to Protecting Your CDC Vaccination Card. Here’s what she had to say:
DrinksPosted by
Red Tricycle

13 All-Inclusive Resort Vacations to Book Now

After a stressful year-plus, you deserve a vacation (and we mean a REAL vacation)—no meals to cook, no adventures to plan, no babysitters to find. These all-inclusive resorts for families know how to bring on the relaxation as they offer loads of dining opportunities, kids clubs with fun activities and excursions galore. Get one on your calendar and you’ll (finally) have something to look forward to!
TravelTelegraph

The best adults-only hotels in Tenerife, including top golf, spa and beach resorts

These are unusual times, and the state of affairs can change quickly. Please check the latest travel guidance before making your journey. Our writers visited these hotels pre-pandemic. Although renowned as a family destination, Tenerife also has its fair share of child-free accommodation. If you’re looking for the best adults-only...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Four Mexican Caribbean Destinations Reporting Low Levels of Seaweed

News from the Mexican Secretary of the Navy has indicated that four out of the seven municipalities that are monitored for sargassum, a type of algae seaweed that is brown in color and can grow to enormous proportions and fill entire beaches, are reporting low levels of sargassum. According to...
Travelonemileatatime.com

Guide To Puerto Rico’s Travel Declaration Form

My trip to London started off with a positioning flight to San Juan, given that the JetBlue Mint fare was way cheaper when originating in Puerto Rico (this was the case at the time I booked, but not anymore). While Puerto Rico is open to people from all over the United States, there are some requirements as part of the “Travel Safe” program, and that includes completing a form that needs to be filled out by the time you arrive in Puerto Rico.
TravelLima News

The 15 best adults-only all-inclusives on the beach

If a beach getaway with unlimited indulgent meals and exquisite cocktails sounds like your idea of a vacation, then we’ve got some great options for you. These all-inclusive resorts are among the best in the Caribbean and Mexico — and they sit right on the beach. What’s more? They’re adults only, so you can enjoy some R&R without getting interrupted by squealing kids. So whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway with your honey, a solo reset or a girl’s trip, read on for the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts on the beach.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Royal Caribbean reveals new agent incentive

Royal Caribbean International is celebrating travel partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and their commitment to the cruise line with a new promotion to celebrate a global return to sailing. The Instant Booking Bonus will instantly give travel partners up to US$200 for all new, fully deposited bookings...
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

This Hilton Hotel Is Making Guests Pay Extra To Escape

Hotels offer any number of different room rates to guests. You could get lucky and be able to book a weekly rate for a five-night stay if the hotel chain isn’t that good at math. Hotels also offer special room rates for any number of reasons:. Airport and cruise port...
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The First and Only Ritz-Carlton in Turks and Caicos Just Opened — and It Has Delicious Food, Amazing Snorkeling, and Luxury Catamaran

After a 15-minute ride from the airport, passing by scrub, indigenous Turk's head cactus, and glimpses of white, sandy beaches along the way, I arrive at the The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos — a new addition on Grace Bay Beach, and the only Ritz-Carlton property in Turks and Caicos. The hotel, which opened in July of this year, wows with its desert-meets-beach design inspired from the island's flora and fauna and Lucayan heritage. Approaching the open-air lobby, I'm handed a glass of champagne while I check in. Past the courtyard, a stone path lined with palm trees leads out to the family and adults-only pools, and the Atlantic Ocean sparkles beyond, tempting everyone with its crystal-clear waters and stunning beach.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

The Interesting Differences Between Motels and Hotels

If you travel a lot, the things you know that have to do with traveling come like second nature. If you don’t travel a lot, there’s a definite learning curve. Some other bloggers tend to focus more on info for people who know and understand travel as much as they do, but we try to mix things up a little. So whereas you might see a post from us that reviews a credit card that can get you 60,000 frequent flyer miles in one post, the next post might be about the complaining business class customer who got exactly what was coming to him. And the one after that might be something especially for newbies, like:
TravelPosted by
Parade

12 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in America—No Passport Required!

When you hear the words “all-inclusive” you may think of a resort near white sandy beaches in tropical locations like St. Lucia or Mexico. However, what if we told you some all-inclusive resorts may be in your own backyard?. From the painted hills of Colorado to the balmy Florida Keys,...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Introduction: Hotel Hopping In Amazing Los Cabos

Welcome to my next trip report series, which will consist of several reviews of hotels in Los Cabos. I’m hoping to crank out these reviews pretty quickly, as I’m admittedly a bit behind here. Why we traveled to Los Cabos. As I explained in a post this spring, we’re currently...
TravelFortune

Pay for the pool? Hotels try an à la carte business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After seeing the airline industry successfully monetize services that used to be free, one of the nation’s biggest hotel owners is hoping to adopt the practice for its guests. MCR Hotels is rolling out an...
TravelCW33 NewsFix

Sponsored Content: cruise ship travel

A1 BROADCAST SPONSORED CONTENT — Following months of staying close to home, Americans are now venturing out for vacations and getaways. Now, after more than a year, cruise ships are once again setting sail from U.S. ports to exciting destinations. Gabe Saglie, one of the world’s foremost travel experts and...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

New All-Inclusive Hilton Resort in Mexico

Hilton expands its all-inclusive resorts offerings in Mexico with the opening of Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort. Situated between the beaches of Bay of Banderas and the majestic Sierra Madre Mountain in Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the 444-room hotel features 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools and 16,200 square feet of versatile indoor meeting and event space. Managed by Hilton, the hotel was developed by Parks Hospitality and is owned by Fibra UNO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy