Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayodan, NC

Mayodan is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel
Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MAYODAN, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mayodan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bZOnFaV00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel

Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel

Mayodan, NC
92
Followers
551
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayodan, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Magnolia, DEPosted by
Magnolia (DE) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Magnolia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Magnolia: Saturday, August 28: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 29: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance

Comments / 0

Community Policy