Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Mets: Man found dead at Citi Field on Friday

By David Hill
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets have been on the road since Monday, but that does not mean that Citi Field has been sitting quiet. Concerts had been taking place at the ballpark, with Dead and Company playing on Friday night. In theory, the ballpark would be ready to go once the Mets returned from their trip on Tuesday.

calltothepen.com

Comments / 10

FanSided

FanSided

133K+
Followers
325K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#The New York Mets#Dead And Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
toofab.com

CEO Dies Accidentally Backflipping Off Balcony at Citi Field Stadium Concert

The 46-year-old was at a Dead & Company concert. A fan was killed at a Dead & Company concert on Friday night after accidentally backflipping off a balcony. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Ian Crystal by the NY Daily News, was attending the gig at the Citi Field stadium when he fell two stories — around 40ft — onto the concrete floor below.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
Posted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman makes Giant decision about future

Mike Tauchman isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Bay Area. MLB Trade Rumors reports the former New York Yankees outfielder “went unclaimed on outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants announced Monday night. Tauchman crossed the three-year mark in terms of Major League service time just last week, giving him the option of rejecting the assignment should he choose. The Giants made no indication that Tauchman was rejecting, though players typically have a day or two from the time of the announcement to weigh whether to accept.”
New York City, NYcelebrityaccess.com

Man Dies After Fall At Dead & Company Show At Citi Field

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A man fell to his death during a concert by Dead & Company at New York’s Citi Field on Friday. According to the New York Post, the man attempted a body flip but fell 30-50 feet before landing on a lower balcony. The New York Police department reported arriving at the scene at around 9PM where they found emergency medical responders treating a male who had suffered injuries consistent with a fall.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Man falls to his death at Mets’ Citi Field after attempting back flip

Tragedy struck at the New York Mets’ home arena at Citi Field. A 46-year-old man was found dead after falling from the staircase during a concert. First responders were dispatched to Citi Field at around 9:05 PM to treat a man who had suffered injuries consistent from a fall from an elevated area. The man remained unresponsive and was immediately rushed to the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, but was eventually pronounced dead.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets News: Luis Rojas summoned a pink slip from the bullpen

Things have changed drastically for Luis Rojas. The New York Mets skipper was never universally beloved, but which managers in baseball can walk around town with this claim? It’s a tough gig and there will always be haters. Through the first part of the season, there were those who nitpicked...
MLBPosted by
Hot 99.1

Old New York Teams Haunt the Mets

The Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Giants and the New York Yankees were once the Major League franchises that called the Big Apple home. In 1957, much to the dismay of their fans, including many members of my family (I'm old but wasn't around yet), the Giants and the Dodgers headed to the left coast and the National League fans in New York were left devastated. A choice of rooting for the Yankees, for many, was not an option.
timestelegram.com

New York Mets, San Francisco Giants announce Wednesday night lineups

The New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants play the middle game of their three-game series in Queens on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. Mets:Jacob deGrom...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: Pete Alonso is the one bright spot in 2021

Jul 25, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports. Nothing has gone right for the New York Mets in 2021. There’s no use in rehashing it, it’s just known. Injuries, underperforming, more injuries, more underperforming — you get the gist.
Boston Globe

Mets ace Jacob deGrom resumes throwing, Noah Syndergaard set for rehab stint

Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7, while Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday. It was the first time deGrom played...
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Top Pick Henry Davis Injured

Jul 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis who was selected number one overall in the 2021 MLB first year player draft by the Pirates takes a turn in the batting cage before the Pirates play the New York Mets at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports.
allfans.co

SNY Play Ball presented by Chick-fil-A teams up with the Mets for youth clinic at Citi Field | SNY

SNY Play Ball presented by Chick-fil-A partnered with the New York Mets to provide a youth baseball clinic at Citi Field for the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association located in Manhattan. The young ballplayers had the opportunity to participate in drills for hitting, fielding and sliding. Former Met and SNY baseball analyst Anthony Recker was on-hand to provide helpful tips. After the clinic, Chick-fil-A provided lunch for all of the participants. Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN About SNY: SNY is the official television home of the New York Mets, Jets and all things New York sports. SNY features unparalleled, exclusive access to the New York Mets with more than 130 live telecasts each season as well as other Emmy Award winning Mets entertainment programming. As the official TV home of the New York Jets, SNY delivers more than 300 hours of exclusive year-round content devoted to Gang Green. SNY is also the official TV home of the UConn Huskies Men’s and Women’s basketball programs, televising over 450 hours of UConn programming annually, including more than 20 live games. SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. As New York’s leader in local sports TV coverage, SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through five nightly sports and entertainment programs from SNY’s studios at 4 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. SNY’s programming roster also includes classic sports programming, critically acclaimed original entertainment shows, and exclusive interview and magazine programs. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp SNY.tv: The Online Home of All Things New York Sports. #SNY.

Comments / 10

Community Policy