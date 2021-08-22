New York Mets: Man found dead at Citi Field on Friday

SNY Play Ball presented by Chick-fil-A partnered with the New York Mets to provide a youth baseball clinic at Citi Field for the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association located in Manhattan. The young ballplayers had the opportunity to participate in drills for hitting, fielding and sliding. Former Met and SNY baseball analyst Anthony Recker was on-hand to provide helpful tips. After the clinic, Chick-fil-A provided lunch for all of the participants. Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN About SNY: SNY is the official television home of the New York Mets, Jets and all things New York sports. SNY features unparalleled, exclusive access to the New York Mets with more than 130 live telecasts each season as well as other Emmy Award winning Mets entertainment programming. As the official TV home of the New York Jets, SNY delivers more than 300 hours of exclusive year-round content devoted to Gang Green. SNY is also the official TV home of the UConn Huskies Men’s and Women’s basketball programs, televising over 450 hours of UConn programming annually, including more than 20 live games. SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. As New York’s leader in local sports TV coverage, SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through five nightly sports and entertainment programs from SNY’s studios at 4 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. SNY’s programming roster also includes classic sports programming, critically acclaimed original entertainment shows, and exclusive interview and magazine programs. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp SNY.tv: The Online Home of All Things New York Sports. #SNY.