Groton (NY) Weather Channel

Groton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 6 days ago

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bZOn1Ja00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

