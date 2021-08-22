Cancel
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 6 days ago

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bZOmx5k00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holley, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

