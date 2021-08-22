Holley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOLLEY, NY — Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
