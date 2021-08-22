Cancel
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Farmersville

 6 days ago

FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bZOmuRZ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

