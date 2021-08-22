Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, VA

Lebanon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bZOmsg700

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel

Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel

Lebanon, VA
225
Followers
547
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, VA
City
Chance, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy