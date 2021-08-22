Wonder Lake Daily Weather Forecast

WONDER LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



