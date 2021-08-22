Cancel
Fulton, KY

Fulton Daily Weather Forecast

Fulton (KY) Weather Channel
Fulton (KY) Weather Channel
FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bZOmnVi00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

