Carlyle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CARLYLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0