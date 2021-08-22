Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banner Elk, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

Posted by 
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bZOmgKd00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk, NC
202
Followers
551
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banner Elk, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy