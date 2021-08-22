Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delmar, MD

Delmar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Delmar (MD) Weather Channel
Delmar (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DELMAR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bZOmeZB00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Delmar (MD) Weather Channel

Delmar (MD) Weather Channel

Delmar, MD
73
Followers
550
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delmar, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Delmar, MDPosted by
Delmar (MD) Weather Channel

Delmar is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(DELMAR, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delmar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy