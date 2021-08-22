Delmar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DELMAR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.