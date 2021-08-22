Weather Forecast For Robinson
ROBINSON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
