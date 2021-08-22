Cancel
Beaver, WV

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Beaver (WV) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BEAVER, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bZOmbv000

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

