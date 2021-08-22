Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loxley, AL

Jump on Loxley’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Loxley (AL) Weather Channel
Loxley (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LOXLEY, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Loxley Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loxley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bZOma2H00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Loxley (AL) Weather Channel

Loxley (AL) Weather Channel

Loxley, AL
86
Followers
553
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loxley, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Rrb Rain#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy