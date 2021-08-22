Cancel
Thonotosassa, FL

A rainy Sunday in Thonotosassa — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Thonotosassa (FL) Weather Channel
(THONOTOSASSA, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Thonotosassa Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thonotosassa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bZOmZ6Q00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Thonotosassa (FL) Weather Channel

Thonotosassa, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

