Hurlock, MD

Hurlock Weather Forecast

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bZOmTo400

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel

Hurlock, MD
