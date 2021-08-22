Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgeley, WV

A rainy Sunday in Ridgeley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(RIDGELEY, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ridgeley Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgeley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bZOmSvL00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel

Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel

Ridgeley, WV
125
Followers
551
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeley, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridgeley Sunday#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Ridgeley, WVPosted by
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeley: Thursday, August 26: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 27: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and

Comments / 0

Community Policy