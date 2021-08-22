Cancel
Lockport, LA

Lockport is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Lockport (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LOCKPORT, LA) A sunny Sunday is here for Lockport, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lockport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bZOmR2c00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lockport, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

