Castle Hayne, NC

Castle Hayne Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CASTLE HAYNE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bZOmQ9t00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

