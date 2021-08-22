Cancel
Rural Hall, NC

Weather Forecast For Rural Hall

Rural Hall (NC) Weather Channel
Rural Hall (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

RURAL HALL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bZOmOdf00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

