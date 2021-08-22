Cancel
Ingleside, IL

Sun forecast for Ingleside — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Ingleside (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(INGLESIDE, IL) A sunny Sunday is here for Ingleside, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ingleside:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bZOmNkw00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

