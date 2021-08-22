Cancel
Ecorse, MI

Sunday has sun for Ecorse — 3 ways to make the most of it

Ecorse (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ECORSE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ecorse. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ecorse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bZOmMsD00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

