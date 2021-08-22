Cancel
Wixom, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wixom

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bZOmILJ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel

Wixom, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

