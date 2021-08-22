4-Day Weather Forecast For Wixom

WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



