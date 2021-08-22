Cancel
Grafton, OH

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Grafton

Grafton (OH) Weather Channel
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(GRAFTON, OH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grafton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bZOmHSa00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

