Brundidge, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Brundidge

Posted by 
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BRUNDIDGE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bZOmGZr00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

