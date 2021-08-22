Cancel
Belding, MI

Rainy forecast for Belding? Jump on it!

Belding (MI) Weather Channel
Belding (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BELDING, MI) Sunday is set to be rainy in Belding, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belding:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bZOmC2x00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

