La Feria, TX

Sun forecast for La Feria — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LA FERIA, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for La Feria, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Feria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bZOm9U100

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel

La Feria, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

