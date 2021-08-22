Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfair, WA

Make the most of a cloudy Sunday in Belfair with these activities

Posted by 
Belfair (WA) Weather Channel
Belfair (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BELFAIR, WA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfair:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0bZOm8bI00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Belfair (WA) Weather Channel

Belfair (WA) Weather Channel

Belfair, WA
221
Followers
545
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfair, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Belfair, WAPosted by
Belfair (WA) Weather Channel

Belfair Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Belfair: Friday, August 27: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, August 28: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 29: Sunny during the day; while partly
Belfair, WAPosted by
Belfair (WA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BELFAIR, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belfair. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy