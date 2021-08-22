Cancel
Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake Weather Forecast

Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WHITMORE LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bZOm3Bf00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

