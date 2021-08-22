Sunday rain in Haymarket meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(HAYMARKET, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Haymarket Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haymarket:

Sunday, August 22 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.