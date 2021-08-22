Cancel
Purvis, MS

Purvis Weather Forecast

Purvis (MS) Weather Channel
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel
PURVIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bZOm0XU00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

