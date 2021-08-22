Marshall Weather Forecast

MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.