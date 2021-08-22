Marshall Weather Forecast
MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
